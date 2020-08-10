Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 133.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,442,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Valmont Industries by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,011,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,233,000 after purchasing an additional 156,350 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Valmont Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 508,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Valmont Industries by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,605,000 after purchasing an additional 49,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

VMI stock opened at $126.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.60 and a 52-week high of $154.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $688.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

VMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

