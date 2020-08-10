Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,845 Shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 6.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Diane M. Pearse sold 891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $107,463.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,178.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 9,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

MSA opened at $119.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.09. MSA Safety Inc has a twelve month low of $83.57 and a twelve month high of $142.34.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $314.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.26 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

