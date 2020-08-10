Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 3,710 Shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.10% of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 7.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DSM opened at $7.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39. Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $8.74.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Profile

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average maturity of greater than 10 years.

