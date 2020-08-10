Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 6,966 Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Integer by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 155,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integer by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 84,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of Integer by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 143,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

Shares of ITGR opened at $64.98 on Friday. Integer Holdings Corp has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $99.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $240.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.70 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.10%. Analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ITGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.