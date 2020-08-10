Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,818 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Wendys were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,163,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Wendys during the first quarter valued at about $667,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Wendys during the first quarter valued at about $342,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wendys by 10.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Wendys by 303.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 43,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEN. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Wendys from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.62.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $6,370,146.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,992 shares in the company, valued at $17,939,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $1,443,695.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 558,661 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,556. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.24. Wendys Co has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.29 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. Wendys’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wendys Co will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Wendys Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

