Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,832 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BWA. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 20.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $916,373.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,085.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $623,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,711.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,935 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,993 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.74.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.69.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

