Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Holdings in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ASGN were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 34,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ASGN by 2.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in ASGN by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 15,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in ASGN by 3.7% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in ASGN by 1.6% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 42,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASGN alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ASGN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ASGN from $78.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ASGN from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ASGN from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

In other news, Director Marty R. Kittrell sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $133,743.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,209. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $164,677.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,964 shares in the company, valued at $663,502.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,147 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASGN stock opened at $71.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.06. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.30. ASGN Inc has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $72.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $936.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.82 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ASGN Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN).

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.