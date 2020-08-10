Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GCOW. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 548.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 43,718 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1,830.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 141,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 133,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,562,000.

BATS GCOW opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83.

