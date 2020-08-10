Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $451,000 Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 30.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 0.36. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

