Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $528,000 Stock Holdings in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000.

Shares of NYSE MMD opened at $21.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45. Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $22.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd Company Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

