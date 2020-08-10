Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,552 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 35.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,284,486 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 596,640 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 392,132 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 12.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,244 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 41,962 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 4.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 360,725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd in the first quarter valued at about $1,656,000.

Shares of IGR stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $8.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

