Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $488,000 in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PolyOne in the second quarter worth $131,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyOne in the second quarter worth $2,547,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 4.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the second quarter worth $411,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on POL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PolyOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of POL opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.86. PolyOne Co. has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.84.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

