Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $526,000 in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SYNNEX by 34.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,720,000 after purchasing an additional 433,776 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 192.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,364,000 after buying an additional 804,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,544,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,617,000 after buying an additional 29,695 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $25,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barrington Research upped their price target on SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

NYSE:SNX opened at $128.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.50. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $200,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,540.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,571 shares of company stock worth $3,240,211. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.