Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 151.5% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $56.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.