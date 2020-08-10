Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $448,000 Investment in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STE. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Steris by 2.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 171,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Steris by 471.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 212,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,671,000 after acquiring an additional 175,654 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Steris by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 72,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Steris by 12.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,312,000 after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steris during the second quarter worth about $710,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Steris in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total transaction of $528,138.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Steris stock opened at $154.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.77. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.09.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.38 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. Steris’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is 26.24%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

