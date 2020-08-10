Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 58.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $819,750.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $1,247,809.86. Insiders sold a total of 49,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,453 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $47.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.05.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.