Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,146 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,947 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADX. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 422.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ADX opened at $16.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $16.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

