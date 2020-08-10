Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,614 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 58.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $118.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.14 and a 200 day moving average of $106.15. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $77.64 and a twelve month high of $118.77.

