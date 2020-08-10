Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,639 Shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 3.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 27,783 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 11.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 562,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 60,018 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 33.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 9,747,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,345 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the first quarter valued at about $1,011,000.

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

