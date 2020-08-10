Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 358 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 30,506 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 614.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 159,764 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 308,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 96,016 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.