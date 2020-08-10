Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 8,169 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 73.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 60.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,798 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCSG. Northland Securities began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark cut Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $26.70 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.41 million. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.10%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.