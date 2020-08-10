Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases Shares of 33,789 Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Harsco by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Harsco by 3.7% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 54,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Harsco by 8.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Harsco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Harsco by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tracey L. Mckenzie sold 41,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $342,197.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar M. Purvis, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSC opened at $15.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $23.61.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $447.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.25 million. Harsco had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

HSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harsco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

