Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,055 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 10,744 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWF opened at $10.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $12.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

