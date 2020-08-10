Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 844.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $80.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.24. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

