Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 12,495 Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,495 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:CDC opened at $48.41 on Friday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.