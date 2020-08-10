Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 182 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEU. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NewMarket during the first quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 252.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NEU stock opened at $362.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $304.65 and a 1-year high of $505.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.50.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by ($5.08). NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $410.86 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.