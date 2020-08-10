Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 22,850 Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,850 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 517.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Hospitality Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -796,000.00 and a beta of 1.93.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $483.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.86 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

SVC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Hospitality Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

