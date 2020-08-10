Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 348 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 179,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,417,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PRAH shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. William Blair lowered PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.09.

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $106.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.50 and its 200 day moving average is $95.64. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $113.32.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $729.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.12 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 7.66%. PRA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

