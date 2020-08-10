Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.17% of Mastech Digital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHH. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Mastech Digital during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the first quarter worth $89,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Mastech Digital by 8.1% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Mastech Digital during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Mastech Digital during the second quarter valued at $585,000.

NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $22.68 on Friday. Mastech Digital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.14 million.

In other Mastech Digital news, Director Brenda C. Galilee sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $195,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,559.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Cronin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,792 shares of company stock worth $1,681,588 over the last ninety days.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

