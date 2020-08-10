Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,703 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CALF. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 171,850 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 18,086 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.18.

