Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Keyera from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Keyera from C$25.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on Keyera and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.06.

TSE KEY opened at C$22.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.97. Keyera has a one year low of C$10.04 and a one year high of C$36.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.15.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.61. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$883.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Keyera’s payout ratio is 82.42%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock purchased 1,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.97 per share, with a total value of C$31,832.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,903,196.41. Also, Director James Vance Bertram sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.53, for a total value of C$617,911.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 769,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,565,182. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,883 shares of company stock worth $98,801 and have sold 68,700 shares worth $1,494,911.

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

