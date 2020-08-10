Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$28.00 at Cormark

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price increased by analysts at Cormark from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KEY. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Keyera from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keyera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.06.

Keyera stock opened at C$22.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$20.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.15. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$10.04 and a 12 month high of C$36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.61. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$883.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock bought 1,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.97 per share, with a total value of C$31,832.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 195,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,903,196.41. Also, Director James Vance Bertram sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.10, for a total transaction of C$442,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 749,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,561,740. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,883 shares of company stock worth $98,801 and sold 68,700 shares worth $1,494,911.

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

