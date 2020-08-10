Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Raised to C$22.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KMP.UN. CIBC decreased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Killam Apartment REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$20.50 target price on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.86.

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$17.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$13.90 and a 52 week high of C$23.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.32.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

