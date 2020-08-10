Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) PT Raised to C$250.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$190.00 to C$250.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KXS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Pi Financial set a C$199.00 target price on shares of Kinaxis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$165.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$218.45.

Kinaxis stock opened at C$209.20 on Friday. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of C$75.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$224.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$198.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$146.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 258.27.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$70.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinaxis will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$186.57, for a total value of C$2,798,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,773,695.71.

Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

