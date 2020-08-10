Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) shot up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.09 and last traded at $15.05, 305,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 455,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRA. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Kraton from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Kraton from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Kraton from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kraton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a market cap of $451.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $355.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.70 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 12.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kraton Corp will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Kraton by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kraton by 83.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 105,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 16.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 4.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kraton (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

