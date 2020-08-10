Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Position Lessened by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137,812 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Ladder Capital worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,971,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 69.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 166.7% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 23.1% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 74,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 11.8% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 69.85 and a quick ratio of 108.52. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $925.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.66.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

