Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)’s stock price rose 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.97, approximately 11,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 153,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

LBAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $523.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.53 million. On average, analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Robert E. Mccracken acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,011 shares of company stock worth $104,511. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,493,000 after purchasing an additional 195,337 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 53,344 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 62,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 327,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

