Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Shares Up 5.8%

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.46, 195,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 340% from the average session volume of 44,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.47% of Lifeway Foods worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats.

