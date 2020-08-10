Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) PT Raised to C$48.00 at Cormark

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Cormark from C$39.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$25.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$27.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$25.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.33.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at C$41.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of C$10.50 and a 1 year high of C$49.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.94.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

