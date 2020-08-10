Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) PT Raised to C$52.00 at Eight Capital

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close.

LSPD has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$27.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$25.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$33.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$25.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.33.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at C$41.08 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of C$10.50 and a 52 week high of C$49.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a PE ratio of -65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

