Macy’s (NYSE:M) Trading 6.1% Higher

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) shares traded up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.62, 25,336,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 31,256,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra lowered their price target on Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 45,455,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,185,000 after buying an additional 21,009,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,675,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,853 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 3.1% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,557,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,840,000 after acquiring an additional 319,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,455,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,823,000 after acquiring an additional 169,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter worth about $25,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile (NYSE:M)

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

