Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Insider Sells $2,264,007.50 in Stock

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $2,264,007.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:MA opened at $328.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $331.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.71.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.