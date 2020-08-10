Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) Shares Up 6.3%

Medley Management Inc (NYSE:MDLY) shares shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.76, 2,807,350 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 758% from the average session volume of 327,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Medley Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The asset manager reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter. Medley Management had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 10.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medley Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medley Management by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Medley Management by 263.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medley Management Company Profile (NYSE:MDLY)

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

