Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Meridian Bioscience worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 86.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $692,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $432,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 101,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 70,584 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,835,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 237,787 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIVO opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.94. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $26.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VIVO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. William Blair raised Meridian Bioscience from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Meridian Bioscience in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Meridian Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

