National Bank Financial Boosts Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$25.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

GWO has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC cut their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$26.61.

TSE:GWO opened at C$26.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.53, a current ratio of 17.43 and a quick ratio of 14.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.91. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$18.88 and a 1 year high of C$35.60.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.29). The firm had revenue of C$10.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 1.8300001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.54%.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

