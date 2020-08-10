National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Trading Up 5.3%

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.22 and last traded at $33.19, approximately 353,885 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 444,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.

Several analysts recently commented on NSA shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.82 and a beta of 0.32.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.38 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 1.78%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.