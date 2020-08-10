Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Trading 5.4% Higher

Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.27, 6,279 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 76,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a market capitalization of $438.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.74 million. Navigator had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. Equities analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 60.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 18.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

