New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Shares Up 5.7%

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) shares traded up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.42, 4,373,144 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 2,882,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of New Age Beverages in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of New Age Beverages from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.56.

Get New Age Beverages alerts:

The company has a market cap of $212.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $63.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 million. New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 44.30% and a negative net margin of 38.53%. Research analysts forecast that New Age Beverages Corp will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 23,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 89,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 30,401 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages in the first quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Beverages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Beverages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.