Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $407,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 95,440 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 294,789 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.59. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

