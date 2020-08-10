PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Trading Up 5.6%

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) shares were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.68 and last traded at $19.67, approximately 1,257,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,399,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PACW shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 90.52%. The firm had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 49.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,721,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,845,000 after purchasing an additional 567,849 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 36.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 140.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 162,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 263.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 24,452 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 39.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 166,205 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

